Four police officers died in the Cherkasy region while detaining a murder suspect

In the Cherkasy region, during a special operation to detain a murder suspect, he opened aimed fire on law enforcement officers. Four police officers died as a result of the shooting, and the attacker was eliminated.

This was reported by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi.

Among the fallen were the commander of the rapid response platoon of the special police company of the Main Police Department in the Cherkasy region, police major Serhiy Safronov, the deputy commander of this company, police major Oleksandr Florinsky, the inspector of the rapid response platoon, senior police lieutenant Denys Polovynka, as well as the community police officer of the Cherkasy district police department, police major Volodymyr Boyko.

All of the deceased were participants in the hostilities.

In addition, a community police officer of the Cherkasy District Police Department, Senior Lieutenant Oleksandr Shpak, was injured during the incident. He is receiving medical assistance.

