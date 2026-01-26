Hungary and Slovakia vow to sue EU over ban on Russian gas imports

Hungary and Slovakia will sue the European Union over its plan to ban all imports of Russian gas once the law officially comes into force.

This was announced by the foreign ministers of the countries on January 26.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó wrote in his X that the country would use “all legal means” to lift the ban. He said the EU’s decision was “based on legal trickery”.

"This is completely contrary to the EUʼs own rules. The treaties clearly state: decisions on the energy balance are a national competence. Banning Hungary from buying oil and gas from Russia goes against our national interests and will significantly increase energy costs for Hungarian families," Szijjártó added.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blara also reported that his country would appeal in court the European Unionʼs decision to completely halt Russian gas imports.

"We cannot make decisions that do not reflect the real possibilities and specific circumstances of individual countries and do not ensure a fair, realistic and socially sustainable transition for all member states," the Slovak minister wrote in H.

In May 2022, the EU put forward the REPowerEU proposal to eliminate dependence on Russian gas by 2030 in response to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Already in December 2025, the EU reported that it had agreed on a plan to stop importing Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas by 2027. And on January 26, the Council of the European Union officially adopted this decision. The document also provides for control over supplies and the search for alternative energy sources.

