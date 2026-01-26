Russians attacked Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih. There are casualties, houses damaged

On January 26, Russian troops struck Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih (the Dnipropetrovsk region).

The attack on Kharkiv is reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The Russians hit the city with drones and missiles. In the Industrialny district, high-rise buildings, a school, and a kindergarten were damaged. There are currently two injured.

Also in the evening, the Russians hit a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha and the head of the cityʼs Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul.

A fire broke out at the scene of the impact, and information about the victims is being clarified.

