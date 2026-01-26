Russia attacked Ukraine with drones at night. How many air defenses did it destroy and what is known about the consequences

On January 26, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 138 attack drones. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 110 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, another 21 UAVs were hit in 11 places, and debris fell in one place.

The State Emergency Service reports that in the Sumy region, a fire broke out in one of the private houses as a result of a drone strike, and 5 more residential buildings were damaged.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzhya, the Russians attacked the Nikopol region with an FPV drone and artillery. A 58-year-old man was injured. He is receiving outpatient treatment. An apartment building, an administrative building, a lyceum, a shop, and a minibus were damaged.

