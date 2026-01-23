The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced additional support for businesses due to the energy crisis

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a new plan to support small and medium-sized businesses due to the emergency energy situation.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

A one-time payment of UAH 7 500 to UAH 15 000 will be available to individual entrepreneurs of groups 2-3 who work in socially important areas — catering establishments, pharmacies, coffee shops, grocery stores, bakeries, etc.

The money can be spent on the purchase and repair of energy equipment, fuel for generators, and payment for electricity services. You can apply at "Diia".

Enterprises participating in the 5-7-9% program will be able to receive a special loan for the purchase of generators and batteries. The interest on the loan will be compensated by the state through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

The loan is provided by the programʼs partner banks, and the loan term is up to three years. The maximum loan amount allows enterprises to fully provide themselves with the necessary equipment to operate during power outages.

The governmentʼs goal is to help businesses continue to operate, act as safety nets, and preserve jobs in the most difficult energy situation. The details and start date of the programs will be announced by the Ministry of Economy.

Due to the energy crisis resulting from Russian shelling, on January 17, the Kyiv Defense Council adopted updated curfew rules in compliance with the governmentʼs order.

From now on, Kyiv residents can travel on foot or by private transport, including taxis, to get home or to the Invincibility Point. In particular, these are online taxi services Uklon and Bolt. At the same time, Kyiv residents were urged to use night trips only for urgent needs.

