Russians attacked houses in the Donetsk region and a civilian car in the Kharkiv region: 7 people were killed, including a child (UPD)

The Russians attacked the village of Cherkaske in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region late on the evening of January 22. Four people were killed and five more were wounded. The Kharkiv region was also under attack on the afternoon of January 23, with three people killed there.

The prosecutorʼs office and police are reporting an attack on the Donetsk region.

Russian forces struck a private sector of the village with “Geran-2” drones. The attack killed a 32-year-old man and his 5-year-old son, as well as a 61-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son.

Five other people, including the mother of the deceased boy and three girls, ages 12, 14, and 16, were injured. The children were diagnosed with blast injuries, burns, and abrasions.

The victims were in their homes at the time of the attack. As a result of the attack, two houses in the village were completely destroyed and two civilian cars were damaged.

In addition, on the afternoon of January 23, Russians hit a civilian car near the village of Prudyanka, in the Kharkiv region. Three people were killed and four more were hospitalized, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

In total, on the night of January 23, the Russians launched 101 attack drones into Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense shot down 76, and another 19 UAVs were hit in 12 places. The Dnipropetrovsk region suffered the most — Kryvyi Rih was attacked for almost a day.

