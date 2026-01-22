Russians launched almost a hundred drones over Ukraine at night. Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were hit

On the night of January 22, the Russians launched 94 attack drones into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 80 drones. 10 drones were hit in 10 places, and debris fell in four more.

The Dnipropetrovsk region was the worst affected. Two women were injured: an 82-year-old in the Vasylkivska community of the Synelnykivsky district and a 70-year-old in Kryvyi Rih. Houses were damaged.

In the private sector of Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers wounded a man.

