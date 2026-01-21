SBU exposed the deputy head of one of the Kyiv district administrations in a mobilization evasion scheme

In Kyiv, the first deputy head of one of the district state administrations was detained, suspected of organizing a scheme to illegally remove men from military registration.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, the official fictitiously registered "clients" with military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for money, and later organized their deregistration based on fictitious medical diagnoses. The cost of such a service ranged from $15 000 to $20 000 per person.

In order to implement the scheme, the official used connections in the district TRC and recruited an accomplice to forge documents. SBU documented the transaction and detained both suspects.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized fake medical and military registration documents, military unit seals, and phones with evidence of the transaction.

The detainees were informed of suspicion of organizing and aiding military service evasion during martial law. The court must choose a preventive measure, the investigation requests detention. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison.

