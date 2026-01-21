Ukrainian woman detained in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia

A German and Ukrainian citizen was detained in Berlin, suspected of working for Russian intelligence and collecting information related to Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the German Federal Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the suspect Ilona V. has been in contact with the Russian Embassy in Berlin since at least November 2023, and her contact worked for the Russian special services.

Investigators believe that the woman passed on information about Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, including preparing reports on participants in high-level political events, inquiring about the location of defense industry enterprises, drone testing, and planned deliveries of drones to Ukraine. To do this, she even contacted former employees associated with the German Ministry of Defense, whom she knew personally.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, Ilona V. also helped her contact at the Russian embassy attend political events in Berlin under assumed names in order to establish contacts useful for intelligence.

During the arrest, law enforcement officers conducted searches not only in Berlin, but also in Brandenburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Munich — in the homes of two other suspects in the case who are currently at large. The detainee will soon be taken to an investigating judge, who will decide on a preventive measure.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.