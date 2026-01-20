Axios: Trump tore up $800 billion post-war reconstruction deal with Ukraine over Greenland

The US President Donald Trump refused to sign a large-scale $800 billion agreement on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in Davos, which was being prepared for the World Economic Forum.

This was reported by Axios, citing American and Ukrainian officials.

According to the publication, US allies expected Trump to announce the expansion of his "Peace Council" for Gaza at the Davos forum and sign an agreement with Ukraine on its post-war reconstruction. The package was worth almost $800 billion.

However, these plans were thwarted by the sharp escalation of the conflict over Greenland. European and Ukrainian officials were forced to change the agenda on the eve of Trumpʼs arrival, as his threats of tariffs on NATO allies and demands to hand over Greenland to the United States effectively pushed the Ukrainian issue out of the Davos talks.

A Ukrainian official told Axios that the planned signing of the agreement had been canceled. The White House denied this, claiming that there was no specific date for the signing and that the document still needed to be finalized.

At the same time, American officials warned that breakthrough decisions should not be expected at Trumpʼs meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.

The World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from January 20 to 22. At the forum, the United States, Ukraine, and European countries planned to agree on security guarantees and post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

The plan included the restoration of critical infrastructure, energy, housing, and transportation, large-scale investments in industry and the defense sector, Ukraineʼs integration into European and Western markets, and long-term security guarantees.

