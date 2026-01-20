The Chornobyl NPP powered by Ukraineʼs power system after nighttime attack by Russia

Power engineers restored power to the Chornobyl NPP facilities from the unified energy system of Ukraine after Russian shelling on the night of January 20.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

The Russians attacked the energy infrastructure nodes that provide power to the facilities of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone at night. But by day, all facilities were powered normally.

The station was provided with the necessary fuel reserves and backup power sources in case of repeated attacks.

The Ministry of Energy notes that the radiation background at the industrial site and in the exclusion zone is normal. There is currently no direct threat to the population or the environment.

Power engineers and station personnel continue to monitor the situation in an intensified mode.

