IAEA: Chornobyl NPP lost all external power supply due to Russian shelling

As a result of the Russian attack on the morning of January 20, the Chornobyl NPP completely lost its external power supply.

This was reported by the press service of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Power lines to other nuclear power plants in Ukraine were also affected by the Russian attacks, which the IAEA called "large-scale military activity".

The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi says they are monitoring developments to assess the impact on nuclear safety.

The Chornobyl nuclear power plant was occupied from February 24 to March 31, 2022. On the night of February 14, 2025, a Russian strike drone with a high-explosive warhead hit a shelter at the nuclear power plant, causing a fire. The radiation background did not increase, although the damage was significant.

In December, IAEA said that the protective arch over the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant could no longer fully contain radioactive materials after a Russian drone strike in February.

