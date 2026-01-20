Former Ukrainian President Yanukovych sentenced to 15 years in prison in another case. This is his third sentence

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) found former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych guilty in the case of the seizure of Sukholuchya lands and sentenced him in absentia to 15 years in prison.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

This is a land plot of the forest fund in the territory of the Sukholuchya village council of the Kyiv region with an area of 17.5 hectares and an estimated value of over UAH 22 million.

In 2007, while serving as Prime Minister, Yanukovych initiated a series of decisions that allowed the removal of this plot of land from state ownership. On it, the ex-president built a hotel and restaurant complex in 2009-2011.

The investigation into this case began back in 2014. Initially, it was handled by the Department of Special Investigations of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Ukraine, and since 2019, the case has been transferred to NABU and SAPO.

Now the court has also decided to confiscate all property belonging to the ex-president.

At the same time, due to the statute of limitations, Yanukovychʼs accomplice was released from serving his sentence. His name is not being released.

Fugitive President Yanukovych was previously sentenced to 13 years in prison in Ukraine for high treason and aiding and abetting the war against Ukraine, and to 15 years for inciting desertion and illegal border crossing. The second sentence took effect in December 2025.

