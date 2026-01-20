At night, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. The main target was Kyiv

On the night of January 20, the Russians launched 373 aerial targets into Ukraine: 339 strike drones, 15 X-101 cruise missiles, 18 “Iskander-M”/S-300 ballistic missiles, and a “Zircon” anti-ship missile.

The Air Force reports this.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 315 drones, 13 X-101 missiles, and 14 “Iskander-M”/S-300 missiles. Five missiles and 24 strike drones were hit in 11 locations, and debris fell on 12 more locations. Information about 2 enemy missiles is being clarified.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that this result was achieved because Ukraine received the necessary air defense missiles a day before the attack.

The main focus of the strike was Kyiv and the region. In the capital, 5,635 high-rise buildings were left without heating because of this. Almost 80% of these are buildings where the heat supply was restored from January 9. The left bank of Kyiv was left without water supply. Changes were also introduced in the operation of the red metro line — trains run to the Darnytsia station.

In the Dniprovsky district of the capital, one woman was injured and is currently in intensive care. In the Bucha district of the region, a 50-year-old man died.

Two women were injured in an attack in Dnipro. An enterprise, an infrastructure facility, and a multi-story residential building were damaged.

The occupiers also attacked energy and critical infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region (in the city of Chornomorsk, a drone hit the balcony of a nine-story building), Rivne and Vinnytsia regions. In the Poltava region, an industrial facility was hit, and in Zaporizhzhia — an economic building.

