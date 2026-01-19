European Council President Costa calls for extraordinary EU summit via Greenland

European Council President Antonio Costa reported the convening of an extraordinary EU summit due to the escalating situation around Greenland.

This was reported by his press service.

According to Costa, European leaders will meet in the coming days to agree on a common position in response to US President Donald Trumpʼs decision on tariffs that he promised to impose against EU countries for military exercises in Greenland.

The EU stressed several key principles. In particular, the bloc reaffirms its support for the territorial integrity of Greenland. European leaders also believe that security in the Arctic is a common interest of the EU and the United States, including within NATO.

Separately, the European Union said that the tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump could undermine transatlantic relations and are not in line with the EU-US trade agreement. The bloc also stressed its readiness to defend itself against any pressure while maintaining a dialogue with Washington.

Donald Trump reported on January 17 that the United States would impose 10% tariffs on Denmark, the United Kingdom, Norway, France, Germany, Finland, and the Netherlands starting February 1 if these countries oppose the idea of transferring Greenland to US control. Trump has long called the island critical to American security and has not ruled out a forceful scenario.

Earlier, several European countries had sent small military contingents to Greenland at Denmarkʼs request. This further strained relations between Washington and its European allies. However, the day after the tariffs were announced, Germany abandoned the military exercises.

According to the Berlingske publication, in 2025, the United States, through unofficial channels, tried to obtain information from the Danish military in Greenland about ports, air bases, and other military facilities on the island.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.