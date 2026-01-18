Air defense shot down 167 of over 200 Russian drones overnight. What is known about the consequences

On January 18, Russia attacked Ukraine with over 200 attack drones, and air defenses shot down 167 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the military recorded 30 strike UAV hits in 15 locations, and debris fell in two more.

According to the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, Russia struck the Kholodnohirsky district of the city. The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, also reported that a 20-year-old girl was killed. Houses in the city were damaged, and a fire broke out on an area of 150 m².

According to the State Emergency Service, the Russians carried out an airstrike on a residential area of Sumy. Three women and a 7-year-old child were injured as a result of the strike. It was previously reported that 15 residential buildings were damaged.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported that Russia struck the Vasylkivska community in the Dnipropetrovsk region. 6 people were injured, three private houses, an outbuilding, a fire and rescue unit building, and a car were damaged.

In addition, as a result of the shelling of Nikopol, a farm building was destroyed, seven private houses and two garages were damaged. A power line and a gas pipeline were affected.

The State Emergency Service also reported that Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region.

The attack resulted in a fire, damaged a production building and a car.

