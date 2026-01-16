Homes with electric heating will not be disconnected from the power supply during planned outages

Apartment buildings with electric heating have been classified as critical infrastructure and will not be subject to outage schedules.

This was reported by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal during the governmentʼs question hour in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to him, the relevant decisions were protocolically approved by the government and headquarters.

"Now they will be included in the relevant lists and in the near future these buildings will not be disconnected, except for emergency shutdowns when the system disconnects critical infrastructure facilities," he explained.

What is the energy situation in Ukraine?

The Russians regularly attack Ukrainian energy facilities, the last such attack was on the night of January 16. The strikes caused power outages in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions in the morning.

The situation in Kyiv and the region remains the most difficult. Hourly outage schedules are temporarily not in effect there.

All regions of Ukraine have hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers, as well as capacity limitation schedules for industry. Several regions are forced to use emergency outages due to equipment overload in conditions of very high consumption levels during frosts.

Due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, a state of emergency is in effect in Ukraineʼs energy system. The authorities are considering the option of easing the curfew in specific areas where there are major problems with electricity.

