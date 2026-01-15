Deputy Prime Minister: Curfew in Ukraine will not be canceled, but exceptions are possible

The curfew in Ukraine is not being canceled or revised. However, exceptions are possible in the event of prolonged power or heat outages.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba.

According to him, point exceptions can be used to:

ensure the operation of critical infrastructure facilities;

allow people to reach the Points of Invincibility (like shelters) safely;

to support the work of institutions that officially perform the function of Points of Inviolability.

Such decisions are possible only with the participation of the military command and the Defense Councils and only where the security situation allows.

On the eve, January 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he had instructed the government to review the curfew rules during extremely cold weather. According to him, this should be done so that people have more opportunities to use Support Points, and businesses — to plan their work taking into account the situation in the energy system.

