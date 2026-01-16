Russia attacked Ukraine with 76 attack drones. How many did the air defense shoot down

On January 16, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 76 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and other types of attack drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones flew from Kursk, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk — nearly 50 of them “Shahed”. The Ukrainian military managed to neutralize 53 drones.

The airspace was defended by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. 19 hits were recorded on 9 objects, and debris fell at one more location.

In the Kryvyi Rih region, the Russians attacked the Zelenodolsk community with an FPV drone, damaging a private house and a garage. There were no casualties, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha. In the Nikopol area, the enemy attacked Nikopol and Pokrovsk communities with artillery and an FPV drone. At night, 5 enemy targets were shot down in the region.

Also, on the night of January 16, Russian UAVs attacked a residential area in one of the settlements of the Shostka community in the Sumy region. A large-scale fire broke out: two residential buildings and an outbuilding were on fire, the State Emergency Service reported.

In the Zhytomyr region, Russian troops struck critical infrastructure facilities in the Korosten district. The attack caused a fire that was quickly extinguished by rescuers, the State Emergency Service said.

On the night of January 15, Russia attacked Ukraine with 82 “Shahed", “Gerbera”, “Italmas” and other types of drones, almost 60 of them “Shaheds”. Air defenses neutralized 61 enemy UAVs. Hits of 21 drones were recorded in 13 places, and debris from downed drones fell in three more.

