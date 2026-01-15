Russians attacked Ukraine with 82 drones. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of January 15, Russia attacked Ukraine with 82 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” attack UAVs and other types of drones, almost 60 of them Shaheds.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized 61 enemy UAVs. Hits of 21 drones were recorded in 13 places, and debris from downed drones fell in three more.

The attacks were carried out from Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsky-Akhtarsk, as well as from Hvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea and Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Consequences of attacks

Dnipropetrovsk region. Infrastructure was damaged by a Russian drone attack in the Kryvyi Rih district. In Nikopol, houses were damaged due to the attack, the Regional Military Administration reported.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Kyiv. In the Solomyansky district, as a result of a Russian attack, drone debris fell on a residential building, reported the head of the Kyiv City State Administration Tymur Tkachenko. A 15-story residential building was damaged at the technical floor level.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Lviv. A drone fell on a playground near the Bandera monument, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported. The blast wave hit the tractor driver, his condition is normal.

On the night of January 14, the Russian Federation launched three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from the Rostov and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation and 113 “Shahed”, “Gerbera” and other types of attack UAVs. Air defenses neutralized one ballistic missile and 89 enemy UAVs in eastern and northern Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.