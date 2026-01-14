The Russians attacked Ukraine with three missiles and 113 drones. How many did the air defense shoot down

On January 14, the enemy launched 3 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from the Rostov and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation and 113 “Shahed”, “Gerbera” and other types of attack UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones flew from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Chauda and Hvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Air defenses neutralized one ballistic missile and 89 enemy UAVs in eastern and northern Ukraine. Hits of two missiles and 24 UAVs were recorded in 13 locations, and drone debris fell in three more.

Almost 70 drones were “Shaheds”. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the Sumy region, an FPV drone was recorded hitting a private home in the Stetskivskyi starostat this morning. The impact damaged the roof and windows of the house, but there were no injuries, the City Military Administration said.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Air Force shot down 17 drones, the Regional Military Administration reported. At night, drones attacked Kryvyi Rih — a fire broke out, infrastructure was damaged. Other areas of the region were also attacked by drones. There were no casualties.

On the night of January 13, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and 293 drones. The Ukrainian military neutralized 240 Russian drones, two of 18 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles/S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and five of seven “Iskander-K” cruise missiles.

