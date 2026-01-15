Trump: Zelensky, not Putin, is delaying the peace agreement to end the war

The US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine, not Russia, is delaying a possible peace deal. He said that Vladimir Putin is apparently ready to end the war, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is being more cautious.

Trump said this in an interview with Reuters.

“I think Putin is ready to make a deal. And Ukraine is less ready,” Trump said. Asked why the US-led talks have so far failed, he replied curtly: “Zelensky.” These words contrast sharply with the position of European allies, who believe that Moscow is not interested in ending the war.

Trumpʼs comments signal a new irritation with the Ukrainian leader. Relations between Trump and Zelensky have long been tense, although they have warmed somewhat during the first year of the new US presidential term. At the same time, Trump has repeatedly shown greater confidence in Putinʼs statements.

In December, Reuters reported that US intelligence officials believed Putin had not abandoned plans to completely subjugate Ukraine. The reports also hinted at the Kremlinʼs broader ambitions for the region.

In recent weeks, talks have focused on security guarantees for Ukraine after a possible end to the war. According to Reuters, the American side is insisting that Kyiv give up part of Donbas. Ukrainian officials are participating in the talks, which are being led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on the US side.

Trump also suggested that he might meet with Zelensky at the World Economic Forum in Davos. At the same time, he noted that there are no clear plans yet. Trump did not explain why Zelensky, in his opinion, is holding up the talks, saying only that he is "having a hard time coming to this decision".

Zelensky has repeatedly stated that Ukraine will not make territorial concessions to Russia. He emphasized that the Constitution of Ukraine does not give the right to give up Ukrainian lands.

According to sources in the Financial Times, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this month will insist that US President Donald Trump support security guarantees for Ukraine.

The Davos forum will be held from January 19 to 23. Organizers expect nearly 400 government leaders, including the presidents of Egypt, Argentina, Iran and Colombia, as well as more than 2 500 business leaders and journalists from around the world.

