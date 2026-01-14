FT: G7 in Davos to pressure Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this month will insist that US President Donald Trump support security guarantees for Ukraine.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.

The meeting will take place on January 21. It will bring together a record number of G7 leaders: Italy, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump.

The main goal is to agree on the deployment of multinational forces previously promised to Ukraine by Britain and France, and to enlist Trumpʼs personal support.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an international organization based in Geneva that promotes cooperation between countries. The annual meeting in Davos brings together nearly 2 500 political and business leaders and journalists to discuss global challenges.

The Davos forum will be held from January 19 to 23. Organizers expect nearly 400 government leaders, including the presidents of Egypt, Argentina, Iran and Colombia, as well as more than 2,500 business leaders and journalists from around the world.

According to the FT, as well as the Telegraph, the forum also plans to sign an agreement between the US and Ukraine on the post-war reconstruction of the country worth almost $800 billion. The document is based on a previous agreement on mineral extraction.

What kind of agreement on Ukrainian minerals?

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent brought a pilot draft of a minerals agreement to Ukraine on February 12, 2025. Washington hoped that Kyiv would sign it immediately. President Zelensky said that he had banned the signing of the agreement because it would not be able to protect Ukraineʼs interests.

Ukraine later said it was ready to sign a rare earths deal, but Kyiv needed security guarantees. Zelensky added: “The document was clear on only one thing — we must give 50% of everything listed there.”

In May 2025, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on subsoil, that is, on the creation of a Reconstruction Investment Fund between the United States and Ukraine, which will attract global investments to our country.

