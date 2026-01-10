The Telegraph: The US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the United States and Ukraine plan to sign an agreement on the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine worth about $800 billion.

This is reported by The Telegraph, citing sources.

According to sources, Davos is expected to agree on the economic part of the updated American plan to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. European officials believe that President Donald Trump is set on terms favorable to Kyiv.

Initially, Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to come to the White House next week. But European partners from the "Coalition of the Willing" advised not to rush and to hold the meeting in Davos — in a more neutral format.

Ukrainian officials say the plan involves raising about $800 billion over a decade. Zelensky has previously said the deal should ensure economic recovery, the return of jobs and normal life in Ukraine.

The document opens the way for loans, grants and private investment. BlackRock, the worldʼs largest investment company, is expected to participate in the program. The agreement was developed on the basis of the mineral agreements signed last year.

Kyiv hopes that US involvement in the reconstruction will push Washington to provide clear security guarantees. Although Zelensky said the document is almost ready, it is not yet clear whether it will be signed in Davos.

The World Economic Forum will be held there from January 19-23, 2026.

What kind of agreement on Ukrainian minerals?

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent brought a pilot draft of a minerals agreement to Ukraine on February 12, 2025. Washington hoped that Kyiv would sign it immediately. President Zelensky said that he had banned signing the agreement because it would not be able to protect Ukraineʼs interests — there is no connection to investments, profits, and security guarantees.

Previously, Trump had stated that Ukraine had "essentially agreed" to transfer half a trillion dollars worth of rare earth metals to Washington as payment for American military aid.

Ukraine said it was ready to sign an agreement on rare earth metals, but Kyiv needed security guarantees. Zelensky added: “The document was clear in only one thing — we must give 50% of everything that is listed there.”

Already in May, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on subsoil, that is, on the creation of a Reconstruction Investment Fund between the United States and Ukraine, which will attract global investments to our country.

