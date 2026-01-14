The Russians attacked Kyiv with jet drones throughout the day. Air defense destroyed all targets

On January 14, the Russians launched 10 drones at Kyiv. Air defense destroyed all targets.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

All available air defense means, including aviation, were used to destroy the drones. As of 5:00 PM, all ten UAVs had been shot down in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

Specialists are already studying the wreckage to determine the type of UAV and its payload.

The Telegram channel "Colonel of the General Staff", which monitors information about air strikes in Ukraine, published a photo of one of the downed drones. It is likely a “Geran-2” UAV, which was shot down by an air-to-air missile.

Полковник ГШ / Telegram

On the night of January 14, Russia launched three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 113 “Shahed”, “Gerbera” and other types of strike drones into Ukraine. Air defenses neutralized one ballistic missile and 89 enemy UAVs in eastern and northern Ukraine. Hits of two missiles and 24 UAVs were recorded in 13 places, and drone debris fell in three more.

