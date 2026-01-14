News

The Russians attacked Kyiv with jet drones throughout the day. Air defense destroyed all targets


Yuliia Zavadska


On January 14, the Russians launched 10 drones at Kyiv. Air defense destroyed all targets.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

All available air defense means, including aviation, were used to destroy the drones. As of 5:00 PM, all ten UAVs had been shot down in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

Specialists are already studying the wreckage to determine the type of UAV and its payload.

The Telegram channel "Colonel of the General Staff", which monitors information about air strikes in Ukraine, published a photo of one of the downed drones. It is likely a “Geran-2” UAV, which was shot down by an air-to-air missile.

1 3

Полковник ГШ / Telegram

