9th grade student who attacked teacher and classmate will be sent to pre-trial detention center

A 9th grade student who attacked a teacher and a classmate was remanded in custody without bail.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

He is suspected of attempted murder. According to the prosecutorʼs office, the teenager is currently in hospital under the supervision of law enforcement officers. After a medical examination, he will be taken to a pre-trial detention center for further detention.

On January 12, a 14-year-old 9th grade student in Kyiv attacked a 39-year-old teacher and a classmate with a knife. According to the investigation, he came to school, put on a mask and helmet in the restroom, ran into the classroom and injured the teacher and a classmate. After that, the boy locked himself in the restroom and injured himself. All three were hospitalized.

The police have launched an investigation under the article of attempted murder. Correspondence with Russian special services was found on the boyʼs phone. The teenager was suspected of attempting to kill two people.

