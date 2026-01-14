Kyiv City State Administration: 5 mini-TPPs have been installed in Kyiv, two of them are currently operating

5 cogeneration plants with second-level protection, also called mini-TPPs, have already been installed in Kyiv.

This was stated at a briefing by Acting First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleev.

Two of these units are already operational, and three are undergoing commissioning. Two units are scheduled to be launched next month. Their total capacity is 66 megawatts.

Panteleev emphasized that this will not cover consumption for the entire city, but the stations will help power individual facilities.

"We are still buying more, now we see risks — attacks are being made on the gas infrastructure. In our opinion, differentiation is needed. We have ordered a 20-megawatt diesel power plant. We plan to launch it in March," he said.

Panteleev added that the installations are being built immediately in protective structures.

A cogeneration unit is equipment that simultaneously produces electricity and heat from a single fuel source. Kyiv reported a tender for the purchase of 15 such units back in 2024.

What is the energy situation in Kyiv?

Due to Russian attacks, as well as severe frosts, the capital has been experiencing large-scale problems with electricity, heat, and water supply for several days.

Emergency power outages are currently ongoing in the capital. On average, for every 3 hours of power on, there are up to 10 hours without.

About 400 multi-story buildings in Kyiv remain without heating, and some are planning to have the heat restored by the evening of January 14.

