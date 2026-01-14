The European Commission will provide Ukraine with €90 billion in support in 2026–2027. Where will the funds be directed?

The European Commission has approved a package of proposals for financial support for Ukraine for 2026–2027. The total amount of assistance will be €90 billion, of which two-thirds will go to military needs, the rest to state budget support.

This is stated in a statement on the European Commission website.

The package includes:

a loan to Ukraine of €90 billion;

changes to the mechanism of financial assistance to Ukraine (Ukraine Facility);

changes to the EU budgetary regulation to cover this loan.

This assistance is structured in two components: approximately €60 billion for military needs, and another €30 billion as general budget support. It is aimed at strengthening Ukraineʼs defense capabilities, ensuring the functioning of the state and its essential services, and integrating it with the EUʼs defense industrial base.

The EU also reserves the right to use frozen Russian assets to repay the loan. The financing will be provided through joint EU borrowings.

After that, the European Parliament and the European Council will consider the package. After approval, the European Commission, together with the Ukrainian authorities, will prepare all steps to pay the first tranche of the loan in the second quarter of 2026.

Since the start of the war, the EU has provided Ukraine with over €193 billion in support, of which €3.7 billion came from frozen Russian assets. It was reported the day before that the EU had failed to reach an agreement on the use of frozen Russian assets, so Ukraine will receive a €90 billion loan from the blocʼs budget.

