Times: Britain may use confiscated oil from Russiaʼs shadow fleet to support Ukraine

The UK government is discussing the idea of using oil seized from Russian shadow fleet tankers to fund aid to Ukraine.

This was reported to The Times by sources in the British authorities.

According to the source, this would allow not only to block illegal Russian exports, but also to directly support Kyiv. At the same time, the British government admits that the legal details of this mechanism have not yet been settled.

On Tuesday, January 13, The Times already wrote that Britain is preparing to take tougher action against the Russian shadow fleet. In particular, it was about possible operations by special forces to seize tankers at sea. Such actions are planned to be carried out within the framework of the law on sanctions and combating money laundering.

Last week, the US, with the help of Britain, seized the Marinera oil tanker. The vessel was carrying Russian oil and was subject to sanctions restrictions. This case is being seen in London as a precedent for further action.

Two Russian tankers, the Spring Fortune and the Range Vale, are currently approaching the English Channel, which are under UK sanctions. Both vessels are sailing under false flags and have previously changed names and registrations several times. British authorities believe they are part of a network to circumvent oil export sanctions.

In addition, British and NATO structures are tracking several more suspicious tankers moving from the Atlantic towards Europe. Among them are the Vesna, Veronica III and Bertha. This may indicate the preparation of new operations against the Russian shadow fleet.

The government also sees the seizure as a political signal to Moscow. London wants to show that sanctions are not just restrictions on paper, but real actions with consequences. Each seized tanker is designed to make the war more expensive for Russia.

In early December 2022, the G7 members, as well as Australia and the EU, imposed price caps on Russian oil, setting a maximum price of $60 per barrel. From February 5, 2023, these countries imposed price caps on Russian petroleum products: $100 for diesel fuel, $45 for various lubricants.

To circumvent oil sanctions, Russia has begun building a shadow fleet. This is a fleet of old tankers that turn off their beacons so that they cannot be seen by surveillance systems. These tankers are mostly operated by the Russian state-owned company “Suchkomflot”.

