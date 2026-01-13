In Germany, two Ukrainians are accused of espionage and preparation of sabotage in favor of Russia

In Germany, prosecutors have charged two Ukrainian citizens suspected of working for Russian intelligence and preparing sabotage. They are Danylo B. and Vladyslav T., who were detained in Germany in May 2025.

The charges are reported on the website of the Federal Prosecutorʼs Office of Germany.

Prosecutors claim that at the end of March 2025, the suspects, together with their accomplice Yevhen B., sent packages with activated GPS trackers from Cologne to Ukraine.

Yevhen B. is also Ukrainian. He was arrested in Switzerland in May 2025 and extradited to Germany in December. The prosecutorʼs office expects that he will also be charged in the near future.

Prosecutors claim that the men were tasked by Russian intelligence through intermediaries in Mariupol. They wanted to study the logistics of postal transportation so that in the future they could send packages with explosives that would ignite in Germany or on their way to Ukraine and cause maximum damage.

The Ukrainians are accused of espionage, gathering information for the purpose of sabotage, and conspiracy to commit arson under aggravated circumstances at the behest of Russian special services.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.