In Germany and Switzerland, three Ukrainians were detained on suspicion of preparing sabotage on behalf of the Kremlin.

Spiegel writes about this, citing sources.

The detained men — Vladyslav T., Danylo B., and Yevhen B. — are accused of “espionage for the purpose of sabotage”. According to the investigation, they were preparing to carry out arson and explosions at the behest of Russian special services.

At the time of the arrest, the suspects had already begun testing the planned sabotage: they were sending parcels addressed to Ukrainian addresses with GPS trackers. Yevhen B. purchased these trackers in Switzerland and sent them to Danylo B. in Konstanz. He, in turn, transported them to Cologne, from where Vladyslav T. sent them to Ukraine. Investigators believe that this was done to study the parcel delivery routes.

Two Ukrainians are currently under investigation in a pre-trial detention center. An arrest warrant has been issued for the third, but it has not yet been executed.

In the summer of 2024, arson attacks committed in favor of the Russian Federation intensified in Europe. For example, a commercial facility linked to Ukraine was set on fire in Britain. At the same time, several parcel explosions occurred in Poland and Germany — investigators believe that they were organized by Russian special services.

