Fight near school in Poland: city authorities say teacher did not insult Ukrainian students, calls video “edited”

In the case of a fight near a school in Slupsk, Poland, which left Ukrainian teenagers injured, the city government has released its own findings. The city government said that the teacher did not call Ukrainian students “scum” and that the audio recording that was shared online was “edited” and “manipulative”.

This is reported by TVN24.

In response to a request from the city councilor, the Slupsk authorities reported that the conflict began during class, when two students from Ukraine behaved disrespectfully during the screening of a film dedicated to Polish Independence Day. The teacher reprimanded them.

According to the city hall, one of the Ukrainian students later attacked the Polish student outside the school. He was joined by several other teenagers. The Polish student, he said, was pushed and forced to kneel and apologize. After that, others joined the conflict, which led to a fight.

The city authorities also stated that the recording of the teacherʼs voice was "cut and edited". The teacher himself denied to the police that he called the Ukrainian students "scum". He claims that some of the words on the recording could have been generated by artificial intelligence. The students also did not confirm the insult on the part of the teacher.

The teacher is currently on sick leave. The city hall also emphasized that the classes where the conflict occurred do not end with an exam at this school, and the teacher himself cannot be an examiner for this group.

Earlier, Polish lawyer David Denert published a video of a teacher from the Slupsk Construction School calling Ukrainian students "scum" and saying that they would fail his subject because he would "prove to them who a Pole is". These students were later beaten up by their Polish peers after class.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.