Russia damaged the Polish consulate in Odesa during nighttime shelling

The Polish Consulate in Odesa was hit by Russian shelling on the night of January 13. The institutionʼs employees were not injured.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry Maciej Wewior.

"Another night of Russian terror. The Polish consulate in Odesa was damaged as a result of the nightly bombing. None of our employees were injured. Much respect to the entire Foreign Ministry team working in Ukraine," Wewior wrote in X.

Details about the extent of damage to the consulate and the possibility of its continued operation are currently being clarified.

Russian troops launched a massive strike on Ukraine on the night of January 13 with drones and missiles. The Kharkiv region and Odesa suffered the most from enemy strikes. Five people were injured in Odesa. Residential buildings, a hospital, a kindergarten and a school were damaged in the city.

