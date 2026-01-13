The Verkhovna Rada failed to appoint Denys Shmyhal as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine failed to appoint Denys Shmyhal to the position of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy.

This is stated on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Only 210 MPs voted in favor out of the required 226. The factions voted as follows:

"Servant of the People" : pro — 153; against — 0; abstained — 3; did not vote — 22; absent — 51;

: pro — 153; against — 0; abstained — 3; did not vote — 22; absent — 51; "European Solidarity" : pro — 0; against — 2; abstained — 17; did not vote — 0; absent — 7;

: pro — 0; against — 2; abstained — 17; did not vote — 0; absent — 7; "Motherland" : pro — 0; against — 0; abstained — 6; did not vote — 8; absent — 11;

: pro — 0; against — 0; abstained — 6; did not vote — 8; absent — 11; "Vote" : pro — 0; against — 1; abstained — 6; did not vote — 2; absent — 10;

: pro — 0; against — 1; abstained — 6; did not vote — 2; absent — 10; deputy group "Platform for Life and Peace" : pro — 16; against — 0; abstained — 0; did not vote — 2; absent — 3;

: pro — 16; against — 0; abstained — 0; did not vote — 2; absent — 3; deputy group "TRUST" : pro — 16; against — 0; abstained — 0; did not vote — 2; absent — 1;

: pro — 16; against — 0; abstained — 0; did not vote — 2; absent — 1; deputy group “Party ʼFor the Futureʼ” : pro — 7; against — 0; abstained — 0; did not vote — 2; absent — 8;

: pro — 7; against — 0; abstained — 0; did not vote — 2; absent — 8; deputy group "Restoration of Ukraine" : pro — 10; against — 0; abstained — 0; did not vote — 0; absent — 7;

: pro — 10; against — 0; abstained — 0; did not vote — 0; absent — 7; non-factional deputies: pro — 8; against — 1; abstained — 1; did not vote — 6; absent — 6.

The MPs also failed to move on to the appointment of the Minister of Defense — they were supposed to vote for Mykhailo Fedorov. The parliament was adjourned, and the MPs went to a meeting.

The MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that after this, all personnel issues were removed from the agenda. The Verkovna Rada will return to voting tomorrow, January 14.

Earlier today, January 13, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the position of Minister of Defense, Fedorov from the position of First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation, and Vasyl Malyuk from the position of head of SBU.

