In Ukraine, a Russian soldier was sentenced to life imprisonment for the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner

A court in Ukraine has sentenced Russian soldier Sergei Tuzhilov, who shot a Ukrainian prisoner near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, to life in prison. The sentence was handed down based on evidence from SBU.

The Ukrainian special service reported this on Telegram.

This is a 36-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation, an assault rifleman of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division. Before mobilization, he served two terms in Russian prisons — for robbery and drug crimes.

According to the investigation, in June 2024, during the battles for Vovchansk, Tuzhilov and an accomplice captured three Ukrainian soldiers. He personally killed one of them with a shot to the back of the head from a regular machine gun. Two more prisoners were tortured, tied to poles and later also shot.

Before the killings, the occupiers reported to the command via radio and coordinated their actions. Later, Tuzhilovʼs unit was destroyed by Ukrainian forces, and he himself, the only survivor, was taken prisoner.

The court found the Russian guilty of war crimes, cruel treatment of prisoners of war, and premeditated murder.

