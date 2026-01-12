Mattel releases worldʼs first autistic Barbie doll

American toy company Mattel has introduced the first ever Barbie doll with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

This was stated in the companyʼs announcement on January 11.

The doll was created in collaboration with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), a non-profit advocacy organization representing people with autism, and took over 18 months to develop.

The new Barbie joins the Barbie Fashionistas collection, which includes dolls with different skin tones, hair types, body types, and disabilities.

The ASD doll has movable elbows and wrists, allowing it to perform repetitive movements, such as waving its arms and other gestures, that help people with autism process sensory information or express excitement.

Her gaze is slightly to the side, reflecting the way some people with autism avoid direct eye contact.

The doll has a pink fidget spinner on her finger to help relieve stress. Barbie also has pink noise-canceling headphones to reduce sensory overload and a tablet with buttons, symbolizing the augmentative and alternative communication devices used by people with speech impairments.

The doll is dressed in a purple, pinstriped dress with short sleeves and a loose-fitting skirt to minimize skin contact. Purple flat-soled shoes complete the outfit for stability and freedom of movement.

"This doll, along with the entire Fashionistas collection, can help children better understand the world around them through play. This is another step towards making the Barbie brand more inclusive," the company says.

Experts and parents emphasize that toys matter because they shape childrenʼs perceptions of normality and diversity, and convey the message that being different is not wrong.

In honor of the toyʼs launch, Mattel will donate more than a thousand dolls to leading childrenʼs hospitals in the US. The first-ever Barbie with autism is now available at the Mattel Shop and major retailers.

