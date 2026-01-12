“Hamnet”, “Youth” and “One Battle After Another”: winners of the 83rd Golden Globes

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place in Beverly Hills, USA. The main winners in the film nominations were films by Paul Thomas Anderson and Chloe Zhao.

The Associated Press writes about this.

Chloe Zhaoʼs "Hamnet" won best drama film, while Paul Thomas Andersonʼs "One Battle After Another" won best comedy or musical. The animated film "K-Pop Demon Hunters" won best animation.

Among foreign films, the Brazilian film "The Secret Agent" won, while among actors and actresses in drama, Wagner Moura for his role in the film "The Secret Agent" and Jesse Buckley for his role in "Hamnet" won the best.

In the comedy or musical category, Timothée Chalamet was awarded for the film "Marty Supreme. Genius of Combinations" and Rose Byrne for her role in "I Am Not Iron". In the supporting cast nominations, Teyana Taylor and Stellan Skarsgard were recognized.

In the television nominations, the best drama series were "Pitt," the comedy "Studio" and the miniseries "Youth". Acting honors went to Rhea Seahorn, Noah Wiley, Gene Smart, Seth Rogen, Michelle Williams and Stephen Graham.

Paul Thomas Anderson won two awards for directing and writing "One Battle After Another", while Ryan Cooglerʼs "Sinners" won for box office achievement. In the entertainment categories, Ricky Gervais won for his stand-up show "Mortality", and Good Hang with Amy Poehler won for best podcast.

The soundtrack of the year was recognized as Ludwig Göranssonʼs work for "Sinners", and the song of the year was Golden from "K-pop Demon Hunters".

The American film award "Golden Globe" has been awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1944. In 2024, two new nominations were added to the 25 nominations — "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures" and "Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy on Television."

In 2025, the main award of the year was won by the film "The Brutalist". Director Jacques Audiardʼs crime musical "Emilia Perez" won in 10 nominations at once — this is the largest number of awards last year.

