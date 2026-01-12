Bloomberg: Germany to propose new mission to NATO to protect Greenland

Germany will propose to NATO to create a joint mission to monitor and protect security in the Arctic, particularly in Greenland, which US President Donald Trump wants to appropriate.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

The new mission is tentatively called "Arctic Sentinel", and its format may be similar to the "Baltic Sentinel" mission, which the Alliance launched in January 2025 to protect infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

Although Trump has long wanted to annex Greenland to the United States, his attention to the island, which is part of Denmark, has intensified after the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, writes Bloomberg.

Also, according to sources familiar with the matter, the UK is discussing with NATO allies the possibility of sending troops to Greenland. British officials have reportedly already met with counterparts from Germany, France and other countries to prepare the first steps.

The Europeans hope that a strong NATO presence in the Arctic will persuade Trump to abandon his ambitions to annex the island, sources say. However, according to British minister Heidi Alexandra, the discussions are about protecting the island from a potential threat from Russia.

In December 2024, Donald Trump declared that “possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” for US national security. He had said he was interested in purchasing the island during his first term as president. He has since reiterated his desire to acquire the island.

Following Trumpʼs statement, Denmark decided to significantly increase defense spending on the island and also changed the royal coat of arms to make it more prominently represent Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Reuters, citing sources, wrote on January 8 that the Trump administration is discussing the possibility of paying Greenlanders between $10 000 and $100 000 to want to join the United States.

