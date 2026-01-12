Russians attacked Ukraine with 156 drones. How many did air defense shoot down

On January 12, the Russians launched 156 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones were launched from Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, and Primorsky-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as from Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea. About 110 of them were “Shaheds”.

Air defense neutralized 135 enemy drones in the north, south, east, and center of Ukraine. 16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as falling debris from downed drones in two locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

In Odesa, two people were injured as a result of a Russian attack, infrastructure and houses were damaged, and there is no electricity in one of the areas, the City Military Administration said.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 59-year-old man was injured during a Russian strike, 9 houses and a power line were damaged, the Regional Military Administration reported.

In Kyiv, a fire broke out in the Solomyansky district due to the attack, which has already been extinguished. Elsewhere in the same district, debris fell near a residential building, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

