In Bukovyna, a Range Rover driver ran over a border guard while trying to take 6 people to Romania

In Bukovyna, border guards detained a Range Rover SUV with foreign registration, which was moving towards the Ukrainian-Romanian border and ran over a border guard.

This was reported by the State Border Service (SBSU).

According to the State Border Service of Ukraine, the driver ignored the request to stop while attempting to break through the border.

The serviceman received severe multiple injuries, was hospitalized and underwent surgery. His life is not currently in danger.

The car was later found abandoned on the outskirts of a settlement. Law enforcement officers detained six people who were in the car, and the search for the driver is ongoing.

