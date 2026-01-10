The Presidentʼs Office has named a new candidate for the position of the Minister of Justice

The Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra is not running for the position of Minister of Justice.

Mudra herself wrote about this on Facebook.

"I remain in the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. It is in this role that I will continue to work and seek justice for Ukraine and Ukrainians on the international track," she emphasized.

Mudra added that the candidate for the position of Minister of Justice is the MP from the “Servant of the People” party Denys Maslov. He currently heads the legal policy committee in the Verkovha Rada.

The previous Minister of Justice was Herman Halushchenko. He was dismissed on November 19, 2019, because he appeared on the so-called “Mindich recordings” and was a suspect in the large-scale corruption case at “Energoatom”.

