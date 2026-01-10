On the night of January 10, the Ukrainian military used drones to strike key Russian rear areas and troops.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Volgograd region, the Zhutovskaya oil depot, which supplied fuel to Russian units, was under attack.

Also under attack were:

UAV composition of the 19th Motorized Rifle Division in Zaporizhia region;

Drone control point in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a concentration point of Russians from the 76th Airborne Assault Division (Kurakhovka), a command and observation post of a unit from the tank battalion of the same division (Girnyk), and a control point of a unit from the 41st Army (Girnyk).

