Poland supports extradition of Russian archaeologist Butyagin to Ukraine

The Polish prosecutorʼs office has agreed to Ukraineʼs demand to extradite Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, who is suspected of illegal archaeological excavations in the occupied Crimea.

This is reported by the Polish broadcaster RMF24.

The extradition request has already been submitted to the District Court in Warsaw. The prosecutorʼs office officially supported Ukraineʼs position and included it in the case files. The court is currently deciding whether to keep Butyagin in custody.

The Russian was detained on December 11 at the request of the Ukrainian side — he was put on the wanted list in Ukraine back in 2024. He was in Poland on his way from the Netherlands, where he was giving lectures.

Butyaginʼs temporary arrest expires on January 13, 2026; a Polish court previously remanded him in custody for 40 days. Russian diplomats visited the archaeologist in pre-trial detention.

Alexander Butyagin works at the Hermitage and has led an archaeological expedition in Kerch since 1999. Butyagin was also one of the leaders of search groups in occupied Crimea and, together with a team, conducted excavations at the site of the "Ancient City of Myrmekiy" in Kerch without permits.

According to Ukrainian investigators, these actions resulted in partial destruction of a cultural heritage site. The damage is estimated at over $4.8 million. In Ukraine, he could face up to five years in prison.

Ukraine made an official request to Poland to extradite the Russian archaeologist on December 23.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.