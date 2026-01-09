Russians attacked civilian ships in the Odesa region, one person was killed and one was injured

Russia again attacked Ukrainian ports in the Odesa region, damaging two civilian vessels.

This was reported by the Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov.

When a ship under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis was heading to the port of Chornomorsk to load grain, it was hit by a Russian drone. There are preliminary reports of injuries.

A Comorian-flagged vessel carrying soybeans was also damaged near the port of Odesa. A crew member, a Syrian citizen, was killed in the attack.

The Russians regularly attack Ukrainian ports and the ships that call at them. On December 26, one such attack damaged ships flying the flags of Slovakia, the Republic of Palau, and Liberia. And on December 30 , two more ships were hit.

