Russians attacked ports in the Odesa region. Two civilian ships were damaged

On December 30, the Russians attacked the ports of Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk in the Odesa region.

This was reported by the Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

One person was injured, and oil storage tanks at one of the enterprises were damaged.

The Navy clarified that two civilian vessels were hit: the Emmakris III and the Captain Karam, which was entering to load grain.

The Russians regularly attack Ukrainian ports and the ships that call at them. On December 26, one such attack damaged ships flying the flags of Slovakia, the Republic of Palau, and Liberia.

