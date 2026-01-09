Mass draining of water from heating systems in Kyiv — Kyiv City State Administration denied information about a prolonged lack of heating

On January 9, Kyiv utility workers drained water from in-house heating systems in parts of the city. The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) emphasizes that this is a standard technical measure during accidents in freezing weather and does not mean a prolonged lack of heat.

Information about the water drainage was disseminated by the MP Oleksiy Kucherenko and volunteer Maria Berlinska. Kucherenko noted that utility workers received an order to drain water from many houses, and is awaiting official recommendations from the Kyiv City State Administration on the residentsʼ further actions.

Berlinska added that without this, the pipes may burst, and the heating system will be destroyed. She called on the authorities to organize warm rooms for families with children and people in need of help.

The Kyiv City State Administration explained that the water is being drained so that pipes and equipment are not damaged while there is no heat temporarily due to an accident. This procedure is used even when the outage lasts several hours or a day. The department assures that the heat in the houses will return, and there is no threat of a long-term lack of heating.

According to the rules, the decision to drain water is made by the heat supplier together with the energy companies. This has been done in Ukraine for almost 20 years.

The reason for these actions is the Russian attack, which damaged elements of critical infrastructure. As a result of the destruction, a significant part of residential and other buildings was left without water and heat, so utility workers drained the water to protect the pipelines until the restoration work is completed.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, energy and city services are currently operating in emergency mode. The situation is being monitored, and residents are asked not to spread unverified information so as not to complicate the work of utility workers.

On the night of January 9, the Russians launched 226 drones and 18 missiles into Ukraine. In Kyiv, 4 people were killed in the Russian attack, and another 25 people were injured. Emergency power outages have been imposed in the city.

