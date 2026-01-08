The court allowed the removal of the electronic bracelet from the MP Skorokhod. She complained that she could not put on winter boots

The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice allowed the removal of the electronic bracelet from the MP Hanna Skorokhod. Instead, she was set a bail of UAH 4 million.

This is reported by Suspilne.

The deputy stated in court that she did not intend to leave Ukraine and would not be able to do so without a passport.

The prosecutor requested that the bail be raised to over UAH 10 million and that the defense attorneysʼ appeals be dismissed. Attorney Skorokhod stated that the bail amount was unjustified.

Skorokhodʼs defenders said that the bracelet prevents her from performing her duties, working in front-line areas, as well as performing daily procedures and wearing comfortable shoes and clothes.

Skorokhod brought a winter boot to court to show that she could not put it on because of the electronic bracelet.

The case of Hanna Skorokhod

On December 5, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group led by a Ukrainian MP. The fact that this is Hanna Skorokhod from the "For the Future" group was confirmed by Babelʼs sources. She and her assistants are suspected of inciting a businessman to take a bribe of $250 000 for the application of the NSDC sanctions to a competitorʼs company.

Later, the MP herself confirmed the searches and called it “direct pressure on the opposition” and an attempt to block its political activities. After that, she accused law enforcement officers of publishing “fake photos” from the searches and called NABU representatives “liars”.

On December 8, Skorokhod came to the NABU for questioning, after which she stated that the video of her conversations, which was published by law enforcement officers, was an "edited cut".

The Supreme Court has already granted bail to one of Skorokhodʼs assistants of UAH 1.5 million, and sent another into custody with the alternative of bail of over UAH 4.5 million.

On December 9, the High Anti-Corruption Court set bail for the MP herself at UAH 3.028 million.

On December 9, the Supreme Court of Ukraine chose a preventive measure for Skorokhod in the form of a bail of over UAH 3 million. The amount was paid on December 12, after which the court ordered the MP to wear an electronic bracelet.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.