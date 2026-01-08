Google overtook Apple in market value for the first time since 2019

Googleʼs Alphabet company has become more valuable than Apple for the first time in seven years. According to the results of trading on January 7, Google was valued at approximately $3.88 trillion, while Apple was valued at $3.84 trillion.

This is reported by the American broadcaster CNBC.

Google shares rose more than 2% in one day, while Apple shares fell more than 4% in the past five days. Experts attribute the change in positions to the fact that Google is actively investing in the field of artificial intelligence, while Apple is lagging behind.

In 2025, Google became one of the most successful companies on the American stock exchange. In particular, it showed off a new chip for artificial intelligence Ironwood, and also introduced an updated AI model — Gemini 3.

Overall, Google shares rose 65% over the year, the companyʼs best performance since 2009. Googleʼs cloud business signed more large contracts (worth over $1 billion) in the first nine months of 2025 than in the previous two years combined.

Apple, meanwhile, is barely participating in the AI race that began with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022. The company planned to release an updated version of Siri with AI back in 2025, but postponed the launch to 2026.

In February 2024, Google renamed the chatbot Bard and launched a separate application for Android with the Gemini AI. The company also released a separate mobile application for Android devices, replacing the Google Assistant.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.