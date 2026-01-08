Writer Viktoria Amelina, murdered by Russians, posthumously received the international Moore Prize

Ukrainian writer and human rights activist Viktoria Amelina, who was killed by Russians during a missile attack on Kramatorsk in 2023, was posthumously awarded the Moore Prize.

This is stated on the award website.

The book "Looking at Women Looking at War: A Diary of War and Justice"was chosen as the best book on the topic of human rights published from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

This book uses diary entries, interviews, reports from war crimes sites, and poetry, as well as stories about Ukrainian women documenting and experiencing the war. Amelina did not have time to finish it.

The Moore Prize is one of the key international literary awards for works that explore human rights and contribute to a global dialogue about freedom and justice.

Who is Viktoria Amelina?

Viktoria Amelina is a Ukrainian writer, author of the novels "The November Syndrome, or Homo Compatiens", "A House for a House" and books for children, founder of the New York Literary Festival in the Donetsk region. She was a volunteer and public figure.

Since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, she has been making volunteer trips to the deoccupied territories of Ukraine. She participated in the human rights initiative and the Ukrainian public organization Thuth Hounds and documented Russian war crimes. It was Viktoria Amelina who dug up the diary of the tortured volunteer and childrenʼs writer Volodymyr Vakulenko, buried in the ground in the deoccupied Kharkiv region, and wrote the foreword to it.

On June 27, 2023, while Viktoria Amelina was at a restaurant in Kramatorsk with a delegation of Colombian journalists and writers, a Russian missile hit the establishment. Amelina later died in hospital from her injuries. In total, 13 people were killed in the strike.

