Trump signed a memorandum on the withdrawal of the United States from dozens of international organizations. One of them is from Ukraine

The US President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum committing the US to withdraw from 66 international organizations, conventions and treaties, saying the organizations are “contrary to the interests of the United States”.

The memorandum was published on the White House website.

The list includes, for example, the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

It also mentions Ukraine. The United States is withdrawing from the Ukrainian Science and Technology Center. This international organization was created in the early 1990s, during the nuclear and chemical disarmament of Ukraine. Its goal is to prevent the spread of knowledge and materials related to weapons of mass destruction.

After returning to office in January 2025, Trump withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization, the Paris Climate Agreement, and the UN Human Rights Council.

